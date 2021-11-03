EUR/USD sits tight ahead of the Fed, but bears ready to clean-up

EUR/USD sits around 1.1580 resistance ahead of the Fed. Bears eye 1.1520 demand area and then a break below 1.1500 in coming sessions. EUR/USD is sitting around 1.1580 ahead of the Federal Reserve …
