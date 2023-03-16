EUR/USD sticks to mild gains while paring the biggest daily loss since September 2022. ECB policymakers are likely to cite inflation fears to justify anticipated 50 bps rate hike, forward guidance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD skates on thin ice near 1.0600 as Credit Suisse upset prods ECB hawks - March 16, 2023
- USD/CHF pares the biggest daily jump in eight years near 0.9300 amid Credit Suisse crisis - March 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 1.0600 as USD Index extends correction, ECB policy eyed - March 15, 2023