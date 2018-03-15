EUR/USD traded lower during the European morning Thursday, after it hit resistance at 1.2385. Now, the rate looks ready to challenge the 1.2345 support barrier. The pair continues to trade above the longer-term uptrend line drawn from the low of the 10th …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Slides After Finding Resistance At 1.2385 - March 15, 2018
- EUR/USD analysis: gaining bearish traction on US data - March 15, 2018
- US Dollar Hampered by Downswing in Q1 Growth Expectations - March 15, 2018