Euro Area PMI data came in below expectations which is likely to fuel talk of a pause from the ECB in September. Eyes now on Christine Lagarde at Jackson Hole for more guidance.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Slides as Euro Area PMI Gives ECB Reason to Pause - August 23, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls give up, 1.0700 at sight - August 23, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weakness through the mid/upper-1.08s leaves the technical undertone looking soft – Scotiabank - August 23, 2023