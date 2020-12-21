EUR/USD has slipped back towards 1.2230 from daily session highs around 1.2250 in recent trade as DXY bounced as 90.00. No catalysts have triggered the move; euro traders remain focused on pandemic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD slides back from 1.2250 as DXY bounces at 90.00 - December 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Intraday knee-jerk fell short of changing the tide - December 21, 2020
- USD/JPY slides back below 103.50 as US dollar gains ebb away - December 21, 2020