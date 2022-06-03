EUR/USD slides on Friday, suggesting upward exhaustion

EUR/USD flat for the week at around 1.0700. The EUR/USD failed to recover the 1.0750 zone and pulled back during Friday’s American session toward the 1.0700 area. It is about to end at the same level …
