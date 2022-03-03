EUR/USD slides on Ukraine crisis woes, eyes fresh cycle lows

EUR/USD crushed on Ukraine spillover to the eurozone economy. Traders are now waiting to see if a second round of negotiations will take place this week. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1101 and down 0.15% at …
