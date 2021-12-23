EUR/USD is on course to snap a three-day win streak as it drops back towards 1.1300. One source of potential volatility later in the session could be the release of a raft of US data. EUR/USD looks on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar fights back after upbeat US data - December 23, 2021
- EUR/USD to plunge towards 1.05 by early 2023 – Wells Fargo - December 23, 2021
- EUR/USD slips back towards 1.1300 in holiday-thinned trade ahead of raft of US data releases - December 23, 2021