EUR/USD slips below 1.18 on discouraging signs about potential coronavirus vaccine

EUR/USD drops as Johnson and Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trials. Rising virus cases across the Eurozone pose downside risks to the EUR. Key support below 1.1787 may hold of the German data, due …
