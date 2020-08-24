EUR/USD snaps eight-week winning run, eyes Jackson Hole Symposium

EUR/USD fell by 0.4% last week as dollar few bids after Fed minutes. The pair has ended an eight-week winning trend. The next big move hinges on Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD’s …
