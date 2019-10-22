EUR/USD snaps four-day winning streak, but call options continue to gain value

EUR/USD fell 0.18% on Monday, snapping the four-day winning streak. Notably, the pair formed an inverted hammer on Monday, signaling the rally from Oct. 1’s low of 1.0879 has run out of steam. Also, …
