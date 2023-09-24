EUR/USD recovers some lost ground near 1.0650 after bouncing off the monthly low. Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to 43.4 in September, worse than expected; Service PMI came in better than estimated.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD snaps its four-day losing streak, hovers around 1.0650, focus on German IFO data - September 24, 2023
- Pairs in Focus This Week – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, BTC/USD, Gold, NASDAQ 100, Oil - September 24, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF - September 24, 2023