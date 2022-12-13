EUR/USD soars on the back of the sentiment for a Fed pivot following soft US Consumer Price Index (CPI). US CPI came in below expectations and sent risk assets higher, US Dollar lower. EUR/USD has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Poland, Estonia net over EUR 600 million in EU fisheries funding - December 13, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Spikes After CPI Miss - December 13, 2022
- EUR/USD soars as US CPI comes in below expectations - December 13, 2022