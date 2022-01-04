EUR/USD solid around 1.1290s as high US T-bond yields boost the greenback

US Treasury yields extend their weekly rally, with the 10-year closing to the 1.70% threshold. EUR/USD has a downward bias in the near term, as the upward move stalled around the hourly 50, 100, and …
