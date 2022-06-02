EUR/USD: Solid support emerges at 1.0580 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang suggested further downside in EUR/USD is expected to meet tough contention around 1.0580 in the near term. Key Quotes. 2 …
