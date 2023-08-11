Economists at Commerzbank share their ECB and Fed forecasts and their implications for the EUR/USD pair. The ECB, unlike the Fed, should not cut its key rates. Because the ECB, un …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Some upside potential over the next two or three quarters – Commerzbank - August 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: US Dollar to emerge victorious - August 11, 2023
- EUR/USD faces downward pressures below 1.1000 after a solid US PPI report - August 11, 2023