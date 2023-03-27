(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The eur/usd was hit by a large wave of violent trading last week, which likely had many day traders shaking their heads in frustration as price velocity proved cruel. The EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Speculative Volatility Facing Day Traders This Week - March 27, 2023
- EUR/USD rebounds after two consecutive days of losses, boosted by risk-on impulse, weaker USD - March 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Selling Exposure - March 27, 2023