It is two steps backward, one step forward for EUR/USD that settles on lower ground in moves that somewhat resemble the ongoing commercial dispute between the US and China. Load Error The world’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Springing Back From The Abyss - May 24, 2019
- US Dollar Price Outlook in EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CAD - May 24, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop - May 24, 2019