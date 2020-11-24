EUR/USD is consolidating beneath 1.1850, having seen a decent bounce from post-strong US PMI data lows of 1.1801. Despite setting hitting both its highest and lowest levels in more than a week on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD stabilises beneath 1.1850 as focus shifts to German IFO data, ECB and Fedspeak - November 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Turned Bearish On The Back Of US Data But Held Above 1.1800 - November 23, 2020
- EUR/USD rises as vaccine news offset weak EU recession fears - November 23, 2020