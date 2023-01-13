EUR/USD pauses five-day uptrend at the highest level since late April 2022. Rebound in US Treasury yields, Fed policymakers’ hesitance to back policy pivot probe pair buyers. Downbeat US CPI bolstered …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD stabilizes near multi-month high below 1.0900, more clues for US inflation eyed - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Bulls to Target a Return to $1.09 on a Busy Economic Calendar - January 12, 2023
- With Today’s Price Action the Bullish Outlook for the EUR/USD Improves - January 12, 2023