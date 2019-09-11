EUR/USD stable, USD/JPY outperforms

EUR/USD lacks a clear directional bias in the run-up to Thursday’s ECB rate decision. The Euro remains supported by the German stimulus talks-led bund yields surge while the US dollar steadies amid …
