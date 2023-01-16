An attempted breakout to a new trend high occurred in the EUR/USD on Monday. It reached a price of 1.0874, just five pips above last week’s high of 1.0869. However, upward momentum quickly failed at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Stalls Out and May be Prepping for a Short-term Correction - January 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears have been capped and eyes are on 1.0720 - January 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish Stability - January 16, 2023