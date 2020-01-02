Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that EUR/USD starts 2020 at a critical juncture – namely the 55 week ma at 1.1202 and the 2019-2020 down channel at 1.1221. “With dips lower well …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD path of least resistance remains up in the first trading day of 202 – Confluence Detector - January 2, 2020
- EUR/USD Rate Forecast: 2020 Opening Range in Focus - January 2, 2020
- EUR/USD: Starting 2020 at a critical juncture – Commerzbank - January 2, 2020