EUR/USD started a decent recovery from the 1.1750 zone. It broke a major bearish trend line at 1.1830 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. Looking at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD starts recovery, dollar trim gains - August 1, 2021
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Multiple Doji portrays traders’ indecision around 130.00 - August 1, 2021
- USD/CHF gains above 0.9050 as risk appetite improves, Swiss data eyed - August 1, 2021