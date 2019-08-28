EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 on German docket

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1090/80 after German data. German Consumer Climate came in at 9.7 in September. Trade and yields keep ruling the global mood. The single currency remains unable to gather …
