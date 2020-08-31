EUR/USD stays bid above 1.19 ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD is extending the positive momentum beyond the 1.19 mark. Spanish flash CPI came in flat MoM, Italian GDP contracted 12.8% QoQ. German advanced inflation figures coming up next in the docket.
