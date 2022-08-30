EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day rebound ahead of the key data/events. Strong German inflation allowed ECB policymakers to back higher rates. Hawkish Fedspeak, risk-aversion challenges the upside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0000 despite hawkish ECBspeak ahead of EU inflation - August 30, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Holding above 1.0000, but would it last? - August 30, 2022
- Dollar Slips on Strength in EUR/USD - August 30, 2022