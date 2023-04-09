While the fresh hawkish bets on the Fed and upbeat US data, as well as geopolitical woes, can pause the US Dollar weakness, the EUR/USD bears are far from the table and needs more clues to extend the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0900 despite hawkish ECB, US inflation, Fed Minutes eyed - April 9, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, GBP/USD - April 9, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 9Th April – 15Th April - April 9, 2023