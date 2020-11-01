EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.1730, focus on the ECB

EUR/USD remains under pressure near the 1.1700 support. German jobless rate ticked lower to 6.2% in October. US flash Q3 GDP, Initial Claims next of relevance in the calendar. The shared currency …
