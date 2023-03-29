A risk-on impulse, US Dollar weakness, and expectations for higher rates in the Eurozone boosted the EUR. EUR/USD Price Analysis: Set to test 1.1000 above 1.0900; otherwise, it could fall to 1.0700.
