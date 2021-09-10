EUR/USD stays firmer above 1.1800 as risk-on mood weigh on USD, ECB’s Lagarde eyed

German inflation data, US PPI eyed for immediate direction, risk catalysts and ECB’s Lagarde are the key. EUR/USD extends the previous day’s recovery moves beyond 1.1800, recently edging higher around …
