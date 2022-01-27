EUR/USD stays pressured in Asia as shares slump on Powell’s hawkish rehtoric

EUR/USD bears stay in control as Asian shares take a plunge. The Fed’s hawkishness is reverberating throughout global markets, weighing on risk-sensitive currencies. The US dollar is bid in Asia and …
