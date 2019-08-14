EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1170. German flash Q2 GDP came in at -0.1% QoQ. EMU advanced Q2 GDP figures next on tap. The sentiment around the shared currency remains under pressure in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD stays unchanged near 1.1170 on German data - August 14, 2019
- EUR/USD has only weak support and may extend falls after downbeat German GDP – Confluence Detector - August 14, 2019
- EUR/USD ready to resume the downside below 1.1160 – UOB - August 14, 2019