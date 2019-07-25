ECB leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0% on Thursday. ECB President Draghi says Governing Council did not discuss rate cuts. US Durable Goods Orders rebound sharply in June. With the initial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD steadies above 1.1150 as ECB-inspired volatility softens - July 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro slams into major support - July 25, 2019
- Fade GBP strength and look to 1.05 in EUR/CHF – ING - July 25, 2019