EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields

EUR/USD is wavering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US consumer data. The US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its …
