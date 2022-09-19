EUR/USD steadies above parity as traders await ECB’s Lagarde, Fed

EUR/USD remains sidelined after witnessing a sluggish start to the key week. Economic fears surrounding Eurozone join hawkish Fed bets and Sino-American tension to keep bears hopeful. Pre-Fed …
