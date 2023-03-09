EUR/USD portrays corrective bounce from a two-month low marked the previous day. Absence of impressive data/events, repeat comments from ECB, Fed policymakers limit immediate Euro moves. Upbeat yields …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD steadies near 1.0550 as ECB, Fed policymakers repeat hawkish guidance - March 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The Decline Path Is Stronger - March 8, 2023
- EUR/USD takes out February low ahead of US jobs report - March 8, 2023