EUR/USD grinds near multi-day top despite retreating in the last hour, stabilizes after five-day uptrend. US Dollar fails to cheer Fed’s 0.25% rate hike despite bouncing off multi-day low in the last.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD steadies near seven-week high around 1.0850 after post Fed whipsaw - March 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Some exhaustion signs after testing levels above 1.0900 - March 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Rallies Amid Uncertainty Ahead Of Federal - March 22, 2023