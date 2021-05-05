US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst. Bears catch a breather amid off in China, Japan and no major updates on risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2000 following Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst. Bears catch a breather amid off in China, Japan and no major updates on risk …