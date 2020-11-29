EUR/USD is up slightly on Friday. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.1926, up 0.11% on the day. With the US on an unofficial holiday after Thanksgiving, Friday will likely be a muted session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD steady as French data beats forecasts - November 28, 2020
- EUR/USD prepares for push to 1.20 despite reversal patterns? - November 28, 2020
- Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit? - November 28, 2020