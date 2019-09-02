EUR/USD: Steady below 1.1000 amid light trading, ahead of PMIs

EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s sell-off to May 2017 lows. US Dollar Index off the highs, but holds gains amid US, China tariffs imposed. Focus on Italian politics, Eurozone Final PMIs amid US Labor Day …
