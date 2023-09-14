Euro on pace for its worst trading day since July. Dovish ECB signals potential end of rate hike cycle. EUR/USD set to close in the red for the ninth consecutive week. The EUR/USD continues to tumble …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Eur/Usd Signal:Faces Uphill Battle Amidst Us Dollar Strength - September 14, 2023
- EUR/USD steeply off the highs, breaks into six-month lows under 1.0635 - September 14, 2023
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Waiting For Ecb Announcement - September 14, 2023