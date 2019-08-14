EUR/USD navigates a narrow range around 1.1180. Daily gains appear limited below 1.1200 the figure. EMU flash Q2 GDP came in at 0.2% QoQ and 1.1% YoY. EUR/USD keeps trading without a clear direction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD sticks to gains in the 1.1180/75 band - August 14, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber enters the New York session below the 1.1200 handle - August 14, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: No Sign of a Change in Direction - August 14, 2019