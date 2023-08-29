EUR/USD moves away from over a two-month low and is supported by a modest USD downtick. Retreating US bond yields and a positive risk tone turn out to be key factors weighing on the buck. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.0800s, upside potential seems limited - August 28, 2023
- Us Dollar Flirts With Resistance After Powell Eur/Usd, Gbp/Usd, Aud/Us… - August 28, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: All Over The Place - August 28, 2023