He believes the VIX is signaling a risk off event. EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.0700 on Tuesday despite upbeat PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone. As investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: 1.0600 under siege post-FOMC Minutes - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further losses likely below 1.0915 - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Threatening Support - February 22, 2023