EUR/USD to remain rangebound as COVID fears are likely to bode well for the US dollar. The pair may take cues from the Eurozone CPI and Construction Output scheduled for release during the European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD still expected to remain side-lined – UOB - June 17, 2020
- EUR/USD: Bulls need to be patient amid resurgent coronavirus fears - June 17, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Head-and-shoulders on 4H chart - June 16, 2020