Analysts at Scotiabank argued that EUR/USD’s rejection of the low 1.15 area looks a fair bit more compelling from a technical point of view as spot moves through short-term trend resistance. “The EUR still has some work to do and we see a cluster of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD still has some work to do – Scotiabank - May 31, 2018
- EUR/USD appears bullish near term – Scotiabank - May 31, 2018
- EUR/USD Tests Key Resistance, US Dollar Softens Ahead of NFP - May 31, 2018