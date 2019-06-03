EUR/USD looks north as US-DE 10-year yield spread hits 14-month low The narrowing US-German yield differentials will likely keep EUR/USD better bid on the first trading day of the week. EUR/USD may …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD still reluctant to breach 1.1106 – Commerzbank
EUR/USD looks north as US-DE 10-year yield spread hits 14-month low The narrowing US-German yield differentials will likely keep EUR/USD better bid on the first trading day of the week. EUR/USD may …