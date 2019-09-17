FX Strategists at UOB Group still remain neutral on EUR/USD, expecting it to trade sidelined in the near term. 24-hour view: “The sudden and sharp decline in EUR was unexpected and came as a surprise.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Attempts to Hold Above 1.10 - September 17, 2019
- EUR/USD still seen within a consolidative theme – UOB - September 17, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Upside still capped by the 1.1100 region - September 17, 2019