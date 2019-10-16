FX Strategists at UOB Group see EUR/USD advancing to levels above the 1.1100 handle on a daily close beyond 1.1050. 24-hour view: “EUR traded between 1.0989 and 1.1045 yesterday before closing little …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD still targets 1.1100 and above – UOB - October 16, 2019
- ASML reports EUR 3.0 billion sales at 43.7% gross margin in Q3 - October 16, 2019
- EUR/USD forecast: Stuck in a familiar trading range ahead of Euro-zone CPI, US retail sales - October 16, 2019